PARK HILLS -- Thomas “Tom” Wayne Mouser Sr., of Park Hills was born December 12, 1946, in Ironton to the late Willard and Ruby (White) Mouser and departed this life June 7, 2019, in Park Hills at the age of 72 years. Also preceded in death by his sister, Judy Weber.

Tom is survived by his wife, Diane (Robert) Mouser; two sons, Thomas (Kate) Mouser Jr., and Christopher (Mandi) Mouser; Three grandchildren, Kyle, Maggie, and Jacob. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.

The family would like to express heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the kindness of Serenity Hospice.

Visitation from 11:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at Mouser Cemetery in, Marquand, Missouri. Memorials to Serenity Hospice appreciated.

