DESLOGE -- Tommy Davidson, 46, of Park Hills, passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Country Meadows Nursing Home. He was born on Wednesday, February 9, 1972, in Farmington to the late Donald and Patricia (Mayberry) Davidson. Tommy had a strong Christian faith who loved telling jokes and making people laugh.

Tommy is survived by his sister, Meredith Weible and husband Judd; two brothers, Brian Davidson and wife Stacey and Raymond Davidson, along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, from 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. in the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Rev. J.C. Moore officiating. Burial to follow at Leadwood Cemetery in Leadwood. The family would like to thank the staff at Country Meadows and Preferred Hospice for the years of love and care shown to Tommy. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

