PARK HILLS -- Tom Howell, 90, of Park Hills, passed away October 9, 2019. He was born January 31, 1929, in Braggadocio, to the late John and Lula Frances (Graves) Howell. Tom enjoyed working on old cars, gardening, fishing, and he never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Otis Howell and Claria Mae Monfee.

Tom is survived by his wife of 65 years, Georgia (Thomae) Howell; sons, Kenny and Larry Howell; daughter, Barbara; grandchildren, Katie Howell and Thomas Larry Howell II; four great-grandchildren, Jason, Evan, Alex and Chelsea.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills, Monday, October 14, 2019, from 12 p.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Reverend Mike Barton will be officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

