Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON -- Timothy Roy Rongey, 48, of Farmington passed away December 26, 2018. He was born February 25, 1970, in St. Louis. Tim loved his family and friends and spending time with them. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Roy Dace and Esta Lavern Dace; adoptive father, Stephen “Duke” Miller.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tim is survived by his wife, Nancy Rongey; son, Damien Rongey; mother, Beverly Dace; adoptive mother, Connie Miller. Several friends also survive.

A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for medical expenses. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Tim Rongey
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments