PARK HILLS -- Timothy “Big Tim” L Tripp, 52 years of age, of St. Francois County Missouri, passed away after a long, well-fought battle with cancer. He was born April 22, 1967 at lronton Missouri, to loving parents Gale G Tripp and Rose M Tripp.
Loving Father “Dad” to Amanda Noll, Timothy L (Noll) Tripp, and Sheila Tripp. Tim attended school in lronton and Farmington.
Tim was a man you could always count on, he was there if you needed a hug with open arms. He was always opened mind if you needed someone to listen and understand. He loved who he loved knowing their faults and qualities without question
Tim was preceded in death by, sisters Tamela Sue Tripp, and Trina; father, Gale G Tripp; and brother, Jeffery (Tripp) Pashia.
Tim leaves behind loving parents, Rose and Ronnie Tripp; two sisters, Kim Tripp, and Sheila A Tripp; brother, Shannon Tripp; son, Timothy Tripp; daughters, Amanda Noll, and Sheila M. Tripp; grandson, Tyler Tripp; granddaughter, Allie Dunlap; nieces and nephews, Justin Berger, Frances (Lee) Moore, Rosemary Lee, Amber (Lee) Beasley, and Bryce Crump; great-nieces and nephews, Nhan Nguyen, Chloe Lee, Izabella Lee, Torrie Berger, Nathan Garner, Devin Beasley, Hunter Beasley, Octavia Crump, and Raven Crump; special aunt, Vickie Kennedy Tripp. Many more aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Rentfor officiating.
