FARMINGTON – Tina L. Brooks Maxey of Farmington passed away November 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at her residence at the age of 60. She was born March 14, 1959 in St. Louis, MO to the late Dane and Grace (Vandervort) Brooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. Maxey III, her brother, Herman “Butch” Brooks and her sister in law, Colleen Brooks.

Tina loved her family especially her grandchildren. She loved going to local barbecue competitions to support her sons' barbecue team. She enjoyed crocheting and the outdoors – camping, fishing, and planting flowers. She was passionate about her career at the state hospital in Farmington. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Tina is survived by her children, Michael (Jessica) Hoid of Farmington, Jesse (Natasha) Maxey of Farmington and Andrew (Ashley) Maxey of Farmington, six grandchildren, Chloe, Sarah, Abigail, Corbin, Landen, and Mackenzie, siblings, Dane “Junior” Brooks of Sullivan, MO, Timothy “Timmy” (Tess) Brooks of Highland, IL, Cindy (Michael) Koenig of Fenton, MO and Ruth (Chuck) Uptegrove of California, MO, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 24 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Monday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Camp Hope, P.O. Box 52, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com

