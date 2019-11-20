FARMINGTON – Tina L. Brooks Maxey of Farmington passed away November 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at her residence at the age of 60. She was born March 14, 1959 in St. Louis, MO to the late Dane and Grace (Vandervort) Brooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. Maxey III, her brother, Herman “Butch” Brooks and her sister in law, Colleen Brooks.
Tina loved her family especially her grandchildren. She loved going to local barbecue competitions to support her sons' barbecue team. She enjoyed crocheting and the outdoors – camping, fishing, and planting flowers. She was passionate about her career at the state hospital in Farmington. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
You have free articles remaining.
Tina is survived by her children, Michael (Jessica) Hoid of Farmington, Jesse (Natasha) Maxey of Farmington and Andrew (Ashley) Maxey of Farmington, six grandchildren, Chloe, Sarah, Abigail, Corbin, Landen, and Mackenzie, siblings, Dane “Junior” Brooks of Sullivan, MO, Timothy “Timmy” (Tess) Brooks of Highland, IL, Cindy (Michael) Koenig of Fenton, MO and Ruth (Chuck) Uptegrove of California, MO, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may call on Sunday, November 24 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Monday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Camp Hope, P.O. Box 52, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.