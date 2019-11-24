{{featured_button_text}}
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Tina Maxey, of Farmington, passed away on November 19 at the age of 60. Instate Monday 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Tina Maxey, please visit Tribute Store.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Service information

Nov 24
Visitation
Sunday, November 24, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Tina's Visitation begins.
Nov 25
Funeral Service
Monday, November 25, 2019
10:00AM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Tina's Funeral Service begins.
Nov 25
Interment Service
Monday, November 25, 2019
11:00AM
Hillview Memorial Gardens
5229 Westmeyer Road
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Tina's Interment Service begins.
Load comments