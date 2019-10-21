{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Tina Montgomery, 52, of Park Hills, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her residence. She was born on June 24, 1967, to Everett Lee and Janice Ann (Henson) Boyd in Fredericktown, Missouri. Tina was known by many as Tina the ticket taker and spent much of her time at St. Francois County Raceway. She loved being with her only grandson, Cam.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; mother-in-law and father-in-law.

Tina is survived by her parents, Everett and Janice Boyd; husband, Forrest Montgomery; daughter, Jessi Montgomery; and grandson, Cam.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Pastor (SFCSD Chaplain) Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow at Parkview cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to National MS Society. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments