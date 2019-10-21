BONNE TERRE -- Tina Montgomery, 52, of Park Hills, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her residence. She was born on June 24, 1967, to Everett Lee and Janice Ann (Henson) Boyd in Fredericktown, Missouri. Tina was known by many as Tina the ticket taker and spent much of her time at St. Francois County Raceway. She loved being with her only grandson, Cam.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; mother-in-law and father-in-law.
Tina is survived by her parents, Everett and Janice Boyd; husband, Forrest Montgomery; daughter, Jessi Montgomery; and grandson, Cam.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Pastor (SFCSD Chaplain) Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow at Parkview cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to National MS Society. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.