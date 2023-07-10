Tommy Dean Thomas
DESLOGE – Tommy Thomas, 73, of Park Hills, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at Country Meadows in Park Hills. He was born on Wednesday, April 12, 1950, in Bonne Terre, to the late Clarence Elmo and Virginia Marie (Franklin) Thomas. Tommy was a laborer and worked for Brockmiller Construction in Farmington. He was a member of Elvins-Ionic Masonic Lodge #154 in Desloge and enjoyed going fishing, hunting, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball. In his earlier years, Tommy loved to go skiing and race dirt bikes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly “Bev” (Leftridge) Thomas; daughter, Shelly Thomas and brother, Gene Thomas.
Tommy is survived by stepchildren, Brandi Wells-Richardson and husband Jeff, Cassie Wells-Brauer; step-grandchildren, Cody Wade, Lucas Richardson, Layne Brauer and Corrine Brauer; siblings, Jerry Thomas and wife Diane, Susie Thomas and significant other, Denny Stokes; sister in-law, Janet Thomas; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday, July 10, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
