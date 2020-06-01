× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tracey Lynn Lamb

FREDERICKTOWN – Tracey Lynn Lamb, age 53 of Desloge, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born May 20, 1968, in Farmington, Missouri, a daughter of Matthew Dale and Janet Sue (Winfield) King.

She was preceded in death by her mother; and one sister, Janet Shueltz.

Tracey is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Amber King of Farmington; two brothers, Richard King of Bismarck, Missouri, and Steven King of Bonne Terre, Missouri; three sisters, Tina Herron of Park Hills, Missouri, Anna Haymes of Farmington, and Glenda Whaley of Farmington; five grandchildren, Erin, Bradin, Peyton, Seth, and Legyon; and significant other, Jack Smith of Desloge.

Tracey was a dietitian at the Presbyterian Manor in Farmington; she enjoyed grilling and being outdoors.

Visitation will be 12 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown, Missouri. Interment will be at Timber Ridge Cemetery in the Timber Ridge Community. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Tracey Lamb Memorial Fund care of Wilson Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.wilson-funeral-home.com.

