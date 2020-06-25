Tracy Hughson
FARMINGTON – Tracy Hughson passed away on June 21 at the age of 52. Visitation Friday from 3 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

