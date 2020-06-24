Tracy Hughson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tracy Lea Hughson

FARMINGTON – Tracy Lea Hughson of Farmington passed away on June 21, 2020, at her residence at the age of 52. She was born in Farmington to Dorothy (Shumake) Cartee and the late George T. Cartee. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Herman “Cotton” and Norma Lee Shumake, her aunt, Maxine Shumake and her canine companions, Precious and Grizzly.

Tracy was a 1986 graduate of Farmington High School. She formerly worked at several area nursing homes last as the administrator at Community Manor. Tracy never met a stranger and was a “mother” figure to everyone. She loved the history of her hometown of Farmington. She enjoyed her time on the Shumake Family Farm and was passionate about taking care of all the animals. She loved traveling but most of all cherished spending time with her grandbabies. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.