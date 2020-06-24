Tracy Hughson

Tracy Lea Hughson
FARMINGTON – Tracy Lea Hughson of Farmington passed away on June 21, 2020, at her residence at the age of 52. She was born in Farmington to Dorothy (Shumake) Cartee and the late George T. Cartee. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Herman “Cotton” and Norma Lee Shumake, her aunt, Maxine Shumake and her canine companions, Precious and Grizzly.
Tracy was a 1986 graduate of Farmington High School. She formerly worked at several area nursing homes last as the administrator at Community Manor. Tracy never met a stranger and was a “mother” figure to everyone. She loved the history of her hometown of Farmington. She enjoyed her time on the Shumake Family Farm and was passionate about taking care of all the animals. She loved traveling but most of all cherished spending time with her grandbabies. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Tracy is survived by her mother, Dorothy (Shumake) Cartee, her loving husband, Scot Hughson, her children, Devin Young, Shaun Young and Billy Jay (and wife Jessica) Young, her three stepchildren, Eric (and wife Susan) Hughson, Jolyn (and husband Eugene) Lindsey and Adriana Hughson, nine grandchildren, her brother, Josh Shumake, her uncles, Henry Lee Shumake, who was very special to her, and Eddie Shumake, her aunt Janet (and husband George) Wilson, her special dogs, Winston and Maggie along with many cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 26 from 3 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.