BONNE TERRE -- Travis Neil Newkirk, age 29, of Bonne Terre, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Parkland Hospital in Bonne Terre. He was born April 28, 1989, to Dennis Albert and Deborah Jean Newkirk in St. Louis, Missouri. Travis lived life on his own terms and dearly loved his many friends. He had a great appreciation of music and enjoyed playing his guitar and ukulele. Everyone blessed enough to have met him will never forget him. He had an unforgettable sense of humor and infectious personality.

Travis leaves behind his parents; brother, Adam Newkirk and wife B.J., nephews, Johnathan and Blake; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will forever be missed by his family and friends. Until we meet again.

A Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family in care of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

