FARMINGTON – Van Detring, age 94, of Farmington, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Alma “Jean” (Haney) Detring. Visitation will be held, Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Masonic service starting at 6 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Libertyville Christian Cemetery. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.