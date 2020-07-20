Venieta Barnes
FARMINGTON – Venieta F. Barnes, 77, of Farmington passed away July 19, 2020. She was born January 12, 1943, in Fredericktown. She was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church of Fredericktown. Venieta was a very talented artist, especially with her painting on ceramics.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Pauline (Sellards) Hale; son, Kevin Lee Barnes; brother, Raymond Hale; sister, Dolores Hale.
Venieta is survived by her loving husband, Robert Barnes, Sr.; four children, Robert Barnes, Jr. and wife Lisa, Robyn Kay Reece and husband Benny, Dale Wayne Barnes, Allen J. Barnes and wife Jodi; fifteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Hale and wife Melanie.
Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Noon at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.