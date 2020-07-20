× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Venieta Barnes

FARMINGTON – Venieta F. Barnes, 77, of Farmington passed away July 19, 2020. She was born January 12, 1943, in Fredericktown. She was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church of Fredericktown. Venieta was a very talented artist, especially with her painting on ceramics.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Pauline (Sellards) Hale; son, Kevin Lee Barnes; brother, Raymond Hale; sister, Dolores Hale.

Venieta is survived by her loving husband, Robert Barnes, Sr.; four children, Robert Barnes, Jr. and wife Lisa, Robyn Kay Reece and husband Benny, Dale Wayne Barnes, Allen J. Barnes and wife Jodi; fifteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Hale and wife Melanie.

Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Noon at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

