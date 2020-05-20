Vera Jo Currington
Vera Jo Currington

FARMINGTON – Vera Jo Currington, Instate Thursday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

