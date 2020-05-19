× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vera Jo Currington

FARMINGTON – Vera Jo Currington went to be with the Lord while at her home surrounded by her family on May 18, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1947, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to the late Hillard Jasper and Elsie Mae (Gregory) Gray. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Farmington, where she was saved at the age of 9 years old and later became a Sunday School teacher.

Vera was married on November 6, 1964, to the love of her life, Dennis Lee Currington and together they raised their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in this church. She will always be remembered as beautiful, strong, and having such a huge heart being a wife, mother, sister, and nanny to all her family.

She enjoyed traveling, whether it was on vacation or to sports events to watch her grand kids play ball, camping on the river and making “Black River Toast” and BBQ's or Fish Fry's on warm sunny days outside. She loved anything that included spending time with her family and making memories.