Vera Jo Currington
FARMINGTON – Vera Jo Currington went to be with the Lord while at her home surrounded by her family on May 18, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1947, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to the late Hillard Jasper and Elsie Mae (Gregory) Gray. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Farmington, where she was saved at the age of 9 years old and later became a Sunday School teacher.
Vera was married on November 6, 1964, to the love of her life, Dennis Lee Currington and together they raised their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in this church. She will always be remembered as beautiful, strong, and having such a huge heart being a wife, mother, sister, and nanny to all her family.
She enjoyed traveling, whether it was on vacation or to sports events to watch her grand kids play ball, camping on the river and making “Black River Toast” and BBQ's or Fish Fry's on warm sunny days outside. She loved anything that included spending time with her family and making memories.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of almost 57 years, Dennis Currington, as well as her sons and their wives, Todd and Lacey Currington and Doug and Angie Currington. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Molly (Ethan Morton), JT (Brittany Currington), Katie (Colby Yordy), Janie, Kyle, Kasha, Mara (Steve Frey), and Emily (Mikey Morey), eight great grandchildren, Braxton, Aaron, Collyns, Ara, Tyson, Ryker, Anna and Kastyn and her sister in law, Diane Gray.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hillard and Elsie Gray and her two brothers, Jack and Billy Darrell Gray.
Vera Jo will be instate on Wednesday, May 20 from 5-8 p.m. Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday, May 21 from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Pastor Roger Hogan officiating. Please adhere to social distancing recommendations and wearing a mask is suggested. She will be laid to rest at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association and/or Pleasant Hill Cemetery in care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share you condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
A special thank you to all the staff and nurses at Kindred Hospice and Home Health for such an amazing job during an extremely difficult time. Rose, Dave, and Annie we will always remember the kindness and support you have shown our family.
