Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Verla D. "Trickie" Weiss, 89, of Bismarck, passed away July 31, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital. She was born December 30, 1929, in Fredericktown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Cecil Reese and Luella Jane (Eaton) Reese; her husband Fillman Weiss; two brothers, Vernon Reese, and Charles Reese; sister, Mary Beth Hutchings; and grandson, John Ames.

Trickie is survived by two sons, Richard (Dickie) Weiss and wife Terri, and Glen Ray Weiss and wife Linda; grandchildren, Crystal, Laura, Reggie, Michael, Andy, Candy, and Kip; and several great-grandchildren.

The family wished to offer a special thank you to her caregiver, Lisa.

Visitation will be 5:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Rev Mike Barton officiating. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

