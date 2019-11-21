{{featured_button_text}}

Verlin Dale Green died November 16, 2019. Husband of Bonnie Green; and brother to Dennis, Richard, Pam, Joyce, Daryl, Doyle, and Mark Green. Arrangements are pending.

To plant a tree in memory of Verlin Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
