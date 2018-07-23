Subscribe for 17¢ / day

GOSHEN, Ind. -- In the loving arms of our Father, commits to rest Verna Faye Rayon July 20, 2018. Faye was the daughter of the late Robert and Della (Crider) Franklin. She was born in Dorchester, Virginia, September 29, 1938.

She was a long-time resident of Indiana and an employee for many years of Monsanto and Silgan Plastics. A caregiver to many and loved by everyone. She was always trying to help you whether you needed a meal or a home that was just the kind of person she was. Faye was very family oriented and it is safe to say that her greatest accomplishment was her children and grandchildren. Spending time with anyone was what she liked to do most. Her entire world revolved around her family.

Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Ray; grandson, Taylor “Drew” Ray; brother, Neal Franklin; and infant sister, Betty Lou Franklin.

Her loving family includes, daughter, Debra Nelson; sons, Bobby (Nona) Ray, Jack (Billy Maxwell) Ray; grandchildren, Scott (Mario Caicedo-Nelson), Natasha (Chad) Atz, Bobbie Reyes, Schuyler (Theresa) Ray, great-grandchildren, Scout, Javier, Alex, Daniel, Jessica, Caleb, Landyn, Ella, McKayla, Collin, Devyn; great-great-grandchildren, Nolan and Nathan; brothers, Sam (Mary) Franklin, David (Jody) Franklin, sisters, Ann Allen, Louise Steele, Laura (Clinton) Johnston, Sandra (Gary) Galloway, Mary (Grayson) Caudill, Jeannie LeCount, and Joyce (Robert) Monger.

Faye is survived by many nieces, nephews that she loved, and cherished. Special friends in Farmington, Missouri, include Lloyd, Sharon, and Marie.

As the family mourns the loss of someone so dear, please join them to celebrate the wonders of her life.

Family and friends will be received from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, 2018, as well as one hour prior to the service time on Wednesday at The Sanctuary of Syracuse, 10121 N. State Route 13 in Syracuse, Indiana.

A funeral service will be held in Faye’s honor 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at The Sanctuary of Syracuse with Pastor Craig Fritchley officiating. Burial will be in Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Faye’s honor. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

the life of: Verna Faye Rayon
