FARMINGTON -- Vernon John "Louis" Rauch, of Farmington, passed away on January 31, 2020, at the age of 89. Per his wishes, he graciously gifted his body to St. Louis University for scientific research. Private services will be held at a later date. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

