You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vicki Morgan
0 entries

Vicki Morgan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Vicki Morgan

PARK HILLS – Vicki Lynn (Curl) Morgan of Park Hills passed away August 13, 2020, at her residence at the age of 56 years. She was born June 23, 1964, in Concord, California, to the late Louis and Sharon (Bracken) Hardman.

Vicki is survived by her children, Brandon (Ashley) Vinall, Briana Barnes and companion, Frank Robles, and Taylor (Chris) Kennedy; six grandchildren, Alexis, Connor, Kingston, Emily, Landon, and Isabelle. Also survived by her brother, Rick (Jaime Hawley) Curl; two sisters, Cheryl Rush, and Brenda Bassett; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation, 4-6 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home. Funeral Service, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Coplin Chapel with Rev. Sean Duncan and Rev. Dave Shauer officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Vicki Morgan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News