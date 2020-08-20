× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vicki Morgan

PARK HILLS – Vicki Lynn (Curl) Morgan of Park Hills passed away August 13, 2020, at her residence at the age of 56 years. She was born June 23, 1964, in Concord, California, to the late Louis and Sharon (Bracken) Hardman.

Vicki is survived by her children, Brandon (Ashley) Vinall, Briana Barnes and companion, Frank Robles, and Taylor (Chris) Kennedy; six grandchildren, Alexis, Connor, Kingston, Emily, Landon, and Isabelle. Also survived by her brother, Rick (Jaime Hawley) Curl; two sisters, Cheryl Rush, and Brenda Bassett; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation, 4-6 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home. Funeral Service, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Coplin Chapel with Rev. Sean Duncan and Rev. Dave Shauer officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Vicki Morgan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.