Vicki Sue Puchbauer
JACKSON, Mo. -- Vicki Sue Puchbauer, 66, of St. Ann, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Bethesda Meadows in Ellisville, Missouri.
She was born June 18, 1952, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Victor and Betty Henry Puchbauer. She was baptized at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Fruitland, Missouri, where her membership remained.
Vicki was a 1970 graduate of Farmington High School. Shortly after graduation, she earned her cosmetology license. She worked over 25 years as a clerk for St. Louis County. She participated in league bowling in St. Ann and especially enjoyed crocheting.
Loving survivors include three siblings, Mary (Willis) Gunder of Farmington, Missouri, Steve (Becky) Puchbauer of Perryville, Missouri, Amy (Jeff) DeSpain of Millersville, Missouri; two nieces, Sarah (Joe) Boyd of Liberty, Missouri, and Emma (James) Strong of Patton, Missouri; a nephew, Garry (Jessica) Gunder of Boise, Idaho; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Cathy Puchbauer.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to service time, Friday, February 8, 2019, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 781 State Hwy. FF, Jackson, MO 63755. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, February 8, 2019, at the church, with Dr. Rodney Pensel officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family appreciates memorial contributions to St. John’s United Church of Christ. Arrangements by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
