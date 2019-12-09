KIRKWOOD – Vickie V. Powers (nee Gant), was born June 19, 1940, in Elvins, Missouri, to Frank and Gladys (Pirtle) Gant. Vickie entered into rest Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Charlotte, North, Carolina, at the age of 79.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edward J. Powers III; and her siblings, Denver Gant, Jackie McGrael, Patsy Polite, and Wanda Chapman.
Vickie is survived by her siblings, Lavanda Matthews, Louella Barton, Frankie Gant, Georgia Masters, and Danny Gant. Numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
She is survived by her three children, Mitchell and Gloria (Rico) Hurt of Charlotte, North Carolina, Douglas and Charlotte (Schwarz) Hurt of Ballwin, Missouri, and Tricia (Hurt) and Tim Kubiak of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Alexandria Hurt (son Connor), Nichole (Hurt) and Darik Durham, Jacob Hurt (daughter Stella), Trevor Kubiak, Samantha Hurt, and Tyler Kubiak. Additionally, Vickie was step-mother and step-grandmother to Ed Powers, Jr., Carolyn Powers Dowd (sons Zach Dowd and Clayton Dowd), and Chris Powers.
After graduating Elvins High School in 1958 – of which she was the Homecoming Queen her Senior year – Vickie began her future adventures with her best friend, Helen (Rikki) Quick by moving to downtown St. Louis, Missouri, followed by a short residence in Long Beach, California. After returning to St. Louis to raise her family, Vickie worked as an Accounting Bookkeeper for Magna Visual Inc. from July 1961 to 1984.
Vickie was married to Raymond L. Hurt of Creve Coeur, Missouri, from 1965-1978. She is survived by Raymond; her three step-children, Diana (Hurt) Schuettenberg, Alan Hurt, and Tina (Hurt) Lynch; and their many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Vickie married Edward J. Powers, III in 1984, they retired to Cuba, Missouri. They shared a very active and serene country life enjoying the outdoors and their beautiful view of the Meramec River from their cabin on the hill. Vickie’s most favorite place to be was Florida. As a snowbird, she divided her time between in Ft. Myers, Florida, and St. Louis from 1999 - 2017. In the fall of 2017, Vickie moved to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, to stay with her son Mitchell and wife Gloria. Then in August 2019, they settled in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Vickie adored her family and they adored her. One of Vickie’s favorite things was to be with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, cross-stitching, reading books, shopping, being “silly” with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Vickie loved to dance the jitterbug, Elvis (especially “Heart Break Hotel”), Gone with the Wind, going to the movies, and her secret stashes of candy. Vickie took ultimate pride in making sure those she loved felt special with her most loving, indomitable and generous spirit. Donating to numerous charities throughout her lifetime, Vickie also embraced her relationship with the Lord and her Catholic faith.
She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. with a special Remembrance Ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. located at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 10301 Big Bend Road IN Kirkwood, Missouri, (314) 965-8228.
Visitation will resume 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6776 Vo. Tech Road in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Entombment at St. Francois Memorial Park, (573) 358-2228. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108 or American Diabetes Association, 425 South Woods Mill Road, Suite 110, Town and Country, MO 63017. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow the details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.
