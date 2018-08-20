Subscribe for 17¢ / day

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY -- Victor L. Korn Jr. 45 years old Of Bonne Terre, Missouri, died Sunday, August 19, 2018, in Ste. Genevieve County. He was born January 22, 1973, in Farmington, Missouri.

He is survived by his daughter, Madeleine Korn of Perryville; parents, Victor L. Sr. and Monica (Parmer) Korn of Bonne Terre; sisters, Dena Mallery (Gordon) of Wortham, Loretta Korn (friend Dave Williams) of Piedmont, and Barbara Rohlic (friend Chuck Petsch) of Bonne Terre.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Victor will be sorely missed by family and friends. Online condolences can be left at www.baslerfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Victor L. Korn Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments