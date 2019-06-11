{{featured_button_text}}
DESLOGE -- Victoria Blaha of Desloge passed away on June 10, 2019, at the age of 45. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Share tour memories and condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Victoria Blaha
