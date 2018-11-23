Try 3 months for $3

PARK HILLS -- Victoria Rigdon, 67, of Park Hills, passed away November 5, 2018, at her residence. She was born November 13, 1950, in St. Paul Minnesota, to the late Joseph and Helen Schwartz. Victoria served her country in The United States Army and retired after 16 years, as a corrections officer. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy Rigdon; and one brother, Raymond Schwartz.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Victoria is survived by her children, Carl Rigdon (Tammy Rigdon), Christopher (Kiley) Rigdon, Jolene Rigdon (Jerry Woods); six grandchildren, Kati (Derrick) Monshower, Joey Rigdon, Brett Rigdon, Garrett Rigdon, Damian Pierce, Ethan Pierce; one great-grandson, Noah Rigdon; siblings, Patricia (Willard) Anderson, Dennis (Lori) Schwartz, Bill (Barb) Schwartz; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Caldwell Chapel, Friday, November 30, 2018, from 5:30 p.m. until service time at 6:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to The American Cancer Society. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Victoria Jean Rigdon
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments