FARMINGTON – Victoria Thomure, 59, of Doe Run, passed away April 16, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. Pending arrangements are under the care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

