ST. LOUIS -- Victoria "Vicky" Collins passed away August 13 at the age of 47. Graveside service on Tuesday August 21 at 2 p.m. at Libertyville Methodist Cemetery. Services handled by Cozean Memorial Chapel.

Victoria 'Vicky' Collins
