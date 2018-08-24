Subscribe for 17¢ / day

DESLOGE -- Lorene Crepps, 93, of Desloge, passed away August 23, 2018, at Country Meadows in Park Hills. She was born August 26, 1924, in Doniphan, to the late William Edward and Ora Amma (Milner) Borth. Lorene is a member of the First Baptist Church in Desloge, and she retired from US Tool.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert “Bob” Glen Crepps; great-granddaughter, Oakley Rose Shumate; and siblings, Clyde, Bill, Lee, and Glenn Borth, Ethel Grace, Leona Etter, and Jewell Holford.

Lorene is survived by her daughter, Karen Shumate and husband Ron; grandchildren, Alex (Kayla) Shumate, Jeremiah Shumate, Kaylee Shumate; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, August 25, 2018, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. Pastor Bradford Laubinger will be officiating. A private interment will be held at St. Francois Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Family Ministry Center at The First Baptist Church in Desloge. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

