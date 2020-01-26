{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Violet Basler, age 88, passed away on January 25, 2020, at Community Manor. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

