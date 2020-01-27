{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Violet Ogden Basler of Farmington passed away January 25, 2020, surrounded by her family at the age of 88. She was born January 25, 1932, in River Aux Vasse to the late Joseph and Rose Ogden. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Carsten Basler in 2018, four brothers and three sisters.

Violet was a loving and caring mother, sister and grandmother to numerous wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by three sons, David Basler and wife, Cyndi, Francis Basler, and Anthony Basler, and a daughter, Mary Ann Stewart and husband, Rick. She is also survived by three sisters, Marcella, Pat and Roberta.

Per Violet’s request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of donor’s choice. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Violet Basler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments