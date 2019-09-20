{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Virgil Milton Seaber III of Farmington passed away surrounded by his family on September 19, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 60. He was born February 13, 1959, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Virgil Milton Seaber Jr. and the late Sylvia (Hewitt) Seaber.

Virgil enjoyed tinkering with computers and electronics. He was artistic and used his skills creating beautiful pieces of jewelry as the former owner of the Gold Factory. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Virgil is survived by his father, Virgil (and wife Ann) Milton Seaber Jr. of Florence, South Carolina, his life partner, Ruth (Butler) Seaber of Farmington, his children, John (and wife Emily Amizich) Seaber of Glen Carbon, Illinois and Madison (and husband Tyler) Fleming of Ballwin, his grandchildren, Everett Fleming, Lucy Seaber, and Thomas Seaber, his sisters, Judy Seaber King of Atlanta, Georgia, and Cindy (and Dale) Price of Florence, South Carolina,, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Friends may call on Saturday, September 21 from 12 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, 14 Sunnen Drive, Suite 144, St Louis, MO 63143. View the full obituary, the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments