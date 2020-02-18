Virginia Faye Hulsey
DESLOGE -- Faye Hulsey, 85, of Desloge passed away February 17, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 12, 1934, to the late Clarence and Maxine (Davenport) Riley. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Samuel Riley Hulsey, and Christina Nicole Mabery; two brothers, Daniel Riley, and Gerald Riley; son-in-law, Jeff Mabery.

Faye was a member of the 1st Church of God of Desloge.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Frank Hulsey; eight children, Gerald “Hoghead” (Debby) Hulsey, Debbie (Randy) Hubbard, Ricky Hulsey, Donna (Dan) Young, Bobby “Minner” Hulsey, Ronnie Hulsey, Paula Mabery, Kevin (Cindy) Hulsey; 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Riley; one special niece, Sheila McCabe.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Rev. Chuck Lotz officiating. Interment will follow at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Park Hills. Memorials may be directed to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Heart & Soul Hospice. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Service information

Feb 19
Visitation
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
4:00PM-9:00PM
C.Z. Boyer & Son - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr
Desloge, MO 63601
Feb 20
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
11:00AM
C.Z. Boyer & Son - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr
Desloge, MO 63601
