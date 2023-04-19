Virginia Lee (Howard) Hamblin, 73, of Olathe, Kansas, died Saturday, April 8, 2023. Virginia “Ginny” was born June 26, 1949, in Red Top, Missouri, to James B. Howard and Ida Mae (Heidrick) Malaby.

A 1967 graduate of Central High School in Springfield, Missouri, Virginia wed her high school sweetheart. She served for many years as Sunday School teacher for a class of adults with disabilities through Macedonia Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri. This role led to her job as a teacher's assistant for disabled students through Springfield Public Schools.

Virginia was a devoted wife and mother, known to her grandson, Gabe, as “Sweetie Pie.”

She leaves behind her husband of 56 years, James D. Hamblin of Olathe, Kansas; daughter, Jennifer (Hamblin) Robinson and son-in-law Troy Robinson; son, James Howard Hamblin and daughter-in-law Sandy Yang (Los Angeles, California); grandchildren, Gabriel Counts (Springfield, Missouri), Ella, Alexander, and Maddox.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents James and Minnie Ella (Powell) Howard.

A memorial service is planned for 4 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Ascend Church, 15865 Ridgeview Road in Olathe, Kansas. Dinner will be served to all that wish to stay. If you can stay and eat with us please let me know so we can prepare properly. Thanks Jim.