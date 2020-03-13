Virginia Lee (Wilfong) Franklin

PARK HILLS – Virginia L. Franklin of Park Hills, was born July 7, 1934, in Fredericktown to the late Andrew “Jack” and Emma (LaChance) Wilfong. She passed away March 12, 2020, at the age of 85 years, 8 months, and 5 days at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. Virginia worked at Dugals Big Star in Flat River in the Courtesy Booth for over 30 years and was known by her nickname “Jackie.”

She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Franklin in 2010, whom she married February 12, 1954; one son, Joey Lee Franklin in infancy; two daughters, Linda Lee Franklin in infancy, and Susan L. (Franklin) Lee; brother, Cecil Wilfong; sisters, Goldie Wilfong, Thelma Hahn, Anna Mae Brumbaigh, Juanita Powell, and infants, Mabel and Alma Wilfong.

Virginia is survived by a son, Greg Franklin and wife Debbie of Blue Springs; daughter, Carolyn Marler of Irondale; grandson, Randy Marler; and granddaughter, Erica (Beth) Franklin. Many other family members and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills, Monday, March 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Chaplain Bob Webb will be officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

