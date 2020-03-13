Virginia Lee (Wilfong) Franklin

PARK HILLS – Virginia L. Franklin of Park Hills, was born July 7, 1934, in Fredericktown to the late Andrew “Jack” and Emma (LaChance) Wilfong. She passed away March 12, 2020, at the age of 85 years, 8 months, and 5 days at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. Virginia worked at Dugals Big Star in Flat River in the Courtesy Booth for over 30 years and was known by her nickname “Jackie.”
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Franklin in 2010, whom she married February 12, 1954; one son, Joey Lee Franklin in infancy; two daughters, Linda Lee Franklin in infancy, and Susan L. (Franklin) Lee; brother, Cecil Wilfong; sisters, Goldie Wilfong, Thelma Hahn, Anna Mae Brumbaigh, Juanita Powell, and infants, Mabel and Alma Wilfong.
Virginia is survived by a son, Greg Franklin and wife Debbie of Blue Springs; daughter, Carolyn Marler of Irondale; grandson, Randy Marler; and granddaughter, Erica (Beth) Franklin. Many other family members and friends also survive.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills, Monday, March 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Chaplain Bob Webb will be officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.