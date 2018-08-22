PARK HILLS -- Virginia L. McClanahan, 87, of Park Hills passed away peacefully August 20, 2018, after a brief illness. She was born in Flat River, Missouri, to Jesse L. and Lillie Tinker Smith.
Virginia was married to Glen McClanahan for 64 years. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved gardening, traveling, fishing, playing card and board games, and reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Audean Edwards.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Anita; granddaughters, Jessica, Jenny and Jaimee; great-grandchildren, Julia, Justin and Kai; sister, Shirley Montgomery; nephew, Bob (Pam) Edwards; other nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
The family sends heartfelt thanks to these special people who showed kindness and helpfulness to mom these past few years: Allen, Sue, Leanna, Lee Ann, Terry, Dan, Tiffany, Vernon, Jane and Becky. Per Virginia's request, Services will be private. Local arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home.
