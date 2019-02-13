FARMINGTON -- Virginia Marie Rickus, 96, of Farmington passed away February 12, 2019, at Camelot Nursing & Rehab Center. She was born March 22, 1922, in Farmington. Virginia was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church of Farmington. She was a wonderful cook and worked for the Farmington School District in the cafeteria from which she retired. She loved to read and watch the St. Louis Cardinals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter L. and Bertha Estella (Hoehn) Cleve; husband, Chester D. Rickus; two brothers, William “Bill” Cleve and Melvin Cleve; sister, Sylvia Larkin.
Virginia is survived by three children, Mary Anna Klepzig and husband Howard, Glenn Rickus and wife Janet, Lana Dickey; seven grandchildren, Sherri Klepzig, Terri Klepzig, Laura (Steve) Bays, Lisa (Mike) Short, Cullen (Maureen) Dickey, Andrea Klepzig, Kelly (Corey) Cummings; eight great-grandchildren, Bryce Bays, Emma Johnson, Bret Bieser, Carson Short, Howard Grant Bramhall, Cullen Bramhall, Preston Dickey, Gavin Dickey; four sisters, Bettie Carleton, Barbara Cortor, Ruby Gifford, Carol Cleve; two brothers, Walter “Sonny” Cleve and wife Vicki and Ray Cleve and wife Nancy; special friend and caregiver, Sue Landers.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 15, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Rev. Scott Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Memorial United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.