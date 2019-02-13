Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON -- Virginia Marie Rickus, 96, of Farmington passed away February 12, 2019, at Camelot Nursing & Rehab Center. She was born March 22, 1922, in Farmington. Virginia was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church of Farmington. She was a wonderful cook and worked for the Farmington School District in the cafeteria from which she retired. She loved to read and watch the St. Louis Cardinals.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter L. and Bertha Estella (Hoehn) Cleve; husband, Chester D. Rickus; two brothers, William “Bill” Cleve and Melvin Cleve; sister, Sylvia Larkin.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Virginia is survived by three children, Mary Anna Klepzig and husband Howard, Glenn Rickus and wife Janet, Lana Dickey; seven grandchildren, Sherri Klepzig, Terri Klepzig, Laura (Steve) Bays, Lisa (Mike) Short, Cullen (Maureen) Dickey, Andrea Klepzig, Kelly (Corey) Cummings; eight great-grandchildren, Bryce Bays, Emma Johnson, Bret Bieser, Carson Short, Howard Grant Bramhall, Cullen Bramhall, Preston Dickey, Gavin Dickey; four sisters, Bettie Carleton, Barbara Cortor, Ruby Gifford, Carol Cleve; two brothers, Walter “Sonny” Cleve and wife Vicki and Ray Cleve and wife Nancy; special friend and caregiver, Sue Landers.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 15, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Rev. Scott Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Memorial United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Virginia Rickus
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments