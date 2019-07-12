{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Vivian Harris, 97, of Park Hills, passed away July 12, 2019, at Country Meadows Nursing Home in Park Hills. She was born August 20, 1921.

A visitation for Vivian will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Chaplain Alan Berry will be officiating and providing special music for Ms. Vivian. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

