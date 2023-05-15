Vivian Jane Marler

DESLOGE – Vivian Jane Marler, 1 year old, passed away at St. Louis Children's hospital surrounded by family and close friends. She was born on May 9th, 2022 and passed peacefully and unexpectedly on May 10th, 2023.

Those who met Vivi were instantly taken with her absolutely adorable smile, infectious giggle, her big, bright blue eyes, and bald head. She loved to walk, climb, and dance almost as much as she loved to eat. She loved bath time, playing with dogs, swinging in her porch swing, camping, and riding in the side-by-side. Vivi was the happiest, most laid-back baby and was absolutely adored by her older cousins. She brought a light to all those who met her.

She is survived by her parents Victor and Shelby (Hobbs) Marler; grandparents Kurt Hobbs, Sarah and husband Steve Lankford, Malinda and husband Mike Hartupee, Victor and wife Rhonda Marler, and great-grandma Bert. She is also survived by many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 8-11 a.m. at Lincoln Street Event Center in Desloge, Missouri.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Bonne Terre, MO. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.