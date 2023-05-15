Vivian Jane Marler
DESLOGE – Vivian Jane Marler, 1 year old, passed away at St. Louis Children's hospital surrounded by family and close friends. She was born on May 9th, 2022 and passed peacefully and unexpectedly on May 10th, 2023.
Those who met Vivi were instantly taken with her absolutely adorable smile, infectious giggle, her big, bright blue eyes, and bald head. She loved to walk, climb, and dance almost as much as she loved to eat. She loved bath time, playing with dogs, swinging in her porch swing, camping, and riding in the side-by-side. Vivi was the happiest, most laid-back baby and was absolutely adored by her older cousins. She brought a light to all those who met her.
She is survived by her parents Victor and Shelby (Hobbs) Marler; grandparents Kurt Hobbs, Sarah and husband Steve Lankford, Malinda and husband Mike Hartupee, Victor and wife Rhonda Marler, and great-grandma Bert. She is also survived by many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 8-11 a.m. at Lincoln Street Event Center in Desloge, Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Bonne Terre, MO. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.