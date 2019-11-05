DESLOGE -- Walter Charles Detring, 93, of Farmington passed away November 4, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington.
He was born November 9, 1925, in Farmington, Missouri, the oldest child of Henry and Ethel LePere Detring. He was named after his uncle Walter LePere who was killed in France during WWI. He was raised on the family farm south of Libertyville where they raised corn, hay, and polled Hereford cattle. He married Geraldine “Jeri” Shannon on May 25, 1948. They were married almost 55 years when she died on May 3, 2003. He married Jessie Johnson Bess on December 26, 2004. Jessie died December 11, 2013.
Walter graduated from Libertyville School, Farmington High School, and Southeast Missouri State University. Walter taught school for 13 years with 7 years at Belleview School. After he retired from teaching, he was a substitute mail carrier. He served as an auxiliary police officer for the City of Farmington and also owned a car wash in Farmington. Walter enjoyed taking cross-country motorcycle trips. Walter and Jeri moved from the farm in Libertyville to Farmington in 1985.
Walter was a member of Libertyville Methodist Church for more than 60 years. He also attended Hurryville Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include his two sons, Kenneth (Dawn) Detring of Jackson, Missouri, and Wayne (Lydia) Detring of Franklin, Tennessee; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Amanda (Brian) Bonfanti and their children, Mia and Blake of Wildwood, Missouri, Meredith (Jason) Holt and their children, Ethan and Rylan of Jackson, Missouri, Sarah Detring of Nashville, Tennessee, Derek (Elizabeth) Detring and their children, Derek Jr., Libby, and Stevie of Houston, Texas; one brother, Stanley Detring of Owensboro, Kentucky; and brother-in-law, Dr. Bedford Knipschild of Marshall, Missouri. He is also survived by his special friend, Mynaun Brown.
He was also preceded in death by his two sisters, Kathryn Knipschild and Dorothy Detring; daughter-in-law, Barbara Crane Detring; and sister-in-law, Gail Detring.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at Noon at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Libertyville Methodist Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Libertyville Methodist Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
