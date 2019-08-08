{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Cotton Tiefenauer, 91, of Desloge, passed away August 7, 2019, at Mercy Jefferson in Festus. He was born August 5, 1928, in Desloge, to the late Walter and Alma (O’Bryan) Tiefenauer. Cotton proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1948 to 1971, spending a lot of that time overseas, including two tours of duty in Korea and two tours of duty in Vietnam. While working on missiles, located in White Sands, New Mexico, he was awarded the highest honor in peace time. He was cited by President Kennedy for distinguishing himself by heroism and was awarded the Soldier’s Medal. He received many other medals and during his tour of service, he shook the hand of three presidents. President Harry Truman, President Richard Nixon, and President Jack Kennedy. When he retired from the Army, he worked for North County School system and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Desloge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Patricia (Wideman) Tiefenauer; great-grandson, Evan Walter Tiefenauer; siblings, Lee (Opal) Tiefenauer, Russel (Geneva) Tiefenauer, Bernice (Ernest) Hawkins, Mildred Beth Tiefenauer, Berlene (Gene) Wright, Beulah Tiefenauer and Donnie Tiefenauer.

Cotton and Patricia had one son, who they adopted while Cotton was serving the Army in Austria, Christian Tiefenauer and wife Bridget; surviving siblings, Bess Myers, Hershel (June) Tiefenauer; three grandsons, Justin, Andrew (Heather), and Corey (fiancé Christina); nine great-grandchildren, Haley, Ashton, Brooke, Maddison, Pierce, Aubrie, Liam, Harliee, and Hunter. Cotton leaves a host of relatives and friends who mourn his passing.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Desloge, Monday, August 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bradford Laubinger officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

