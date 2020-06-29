Walter Goodman
0 entries

Walter Goodman

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Walter Lee Goodman

PARK HILLS – Walter Lee Goodman of Park Hills passed away June 27, 2020, at the age of 76 years. He was born June 7, 1944, in Mena, Arkansas, to the late Grady and Ruby (Pickett) Goodman. Also preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Earl and Betty Counts; and brothers, John and Charles.

Mr. Goodman was a Program Specialist for the EMAA.

He is survived by his wife, Glena Goodman; son, Walter Lee Manns, Jr.; daughter, Leslie (Pedro) Lopez; brothers, Terry, Jerry (Aleta), Don (Debbie), Tommy (Becky), Bobby, James “Bill” (Erma), and Alton; sister, Ann (Frank) Hilton; grandson, Elijah Owens-Goodman; nephews, nieces, other relatives, and many friends.

Private services with Coplin Funeral Home serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Goodman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News