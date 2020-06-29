Walter Goodman

Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

PARK HILLS – Walter Lee Goodman of Park Hills passed away June 27, 2020, at the age of 76 years. He was born June 7, 1944, in Mena, Arkansas, to the late Grady and Ruby (Pickett) Goodman. Also preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Earl and Betty Counts; and brothers, John and Charles.