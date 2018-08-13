Subscribe for 17¢ / day
PARK HILLS -- Wanda Brady, 71 of Bismarck was born in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, March 12, 1947, to the late Lotis and Alice Hickerson. She departed this life in her home August 10, 2018.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Johns.

Wanda is survived by her husband, Oralee Brady; children, Michael (Madonna) Brady, Jim Brady, Glennon (Penny) Brady, Paula Springer, Lisa (Tommy) Wright, Shirley (Randall) Reid, and Tina Belt; sister, Carolyn Prince; special niece, Melinda Robinson; special nephew, Jeff Burdette; and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. Thursday in the Assembly Church of God Church in Bismarck, Missouri, with Rev. Mike Barton officiating.

