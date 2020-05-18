× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wanda Chamberlain

FARMINGTON – Our sweet mother, Wanda Pauline (O'Farrell) Runyon Chamberlain left this earth for her heavenly home on May 17, 2020, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center. She was 94 years, 8 months and 11 days old. She loved spending time with her family and traveling, fishing and snow birding to Arizona with her husband of 52 years. She worked at Trimfoot Shoe Company for a number of years. She was a member of Farmington Eastern Star and DeLassus Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen (Powell) O'Farrell; husband, Lester Chamberlain, Sr.; infant daughter, Patricia Runyon; son, Lester “Zeke” Chamberlain, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Melanie (Pheifer) Runyon; granddaughter, Casey (Runyon) Matthews; sister, Virginia (O'Farrell) Jones; brother, Bill O'Farrell.

Wanda is survived by two sons, George Runyon and Michael Runyon and wife Donna; two daughters, Goldie (Chamberlain) Mingus and Juanita Chamberlain; brother, James O'Farrell; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren. Mom had a special place in her heart for her dear Christine (Detring) Laramore. She shared her love with everyone she met and will be missed by many. Rest in peace our dear Wanda.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

