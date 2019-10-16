{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Gail McCallister, 71, of Desloge, passed away October 16, 2019, at Mercy Hospital South. She was born September 6, 1948, in Doniphan, to the late Robert Floyd Pingleton and Grace Evelyn (Stewart) Pingleton. Gail was a member of First Baptist Church of Desloge.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Pingleton; and brothers, Ronald Pingleton, and Joe Bufalo.

Gail is survived by her mother, Grace Bufalo; children, Angela Greene (Matthew), Rex Mounce (Christina), and Frank Mounce (Debbie); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Myrna Croft; and brother, Tom Bufalo (Anna). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and many friends.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, October 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Desloge from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. with Pastor Bradford Laubinger officiating. Interment will be at Bailey Cemetery in Alton. Memorials if desired may be made to Operation Christmas Child/Shoebox. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

