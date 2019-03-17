Try 3 months for $3
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Wanda L. Laird, 74, of Bismarck passed away March 14, 2019, at her residence. She was born April 13, 1944, in Bismarck. Wanda was a member of Caledonia Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William L. Laird and Anna Louise (McEntire) Laird; and a daughter, Elizabeth Ann.

Wanda is survived by three daughters, Sharon Louise Ezell, Robin Mecey and husband David, and Nicole Brewer and wife Sarah Brewer; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister, Joann Hardin; three brothers, David Laird and wife Sue, Johnny Laird and wife Beth, and Curtis Cole and Reva. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 3ubtil time of funeral service at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev Mark Moss officiating. Burial at a later date.

