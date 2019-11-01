FARMINGTON – Wanda L. Pirtle, of Farmington passed away November 1, 2019, at her residence at the age of 79. She was born October 15, 1940, in Patton, Missouri, to the late Harry Edward and Audell Ruby (Bloom) Richey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey James, Pirtle, and her sisters, Alma Griffith, Mary Smith, and Janice Russell.
Wanda was a member of Coffman Baptist Church and a former cook for the Farmington School District. She enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, playing bingo, cooking and visiting with family and friends. Wanda had a wonderful sense of humor and loved playing tricks on people. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Wanda is survived by her daughters, Teri (and husband Doug) Bloom of Farmington, Paula (and husband John) Graff of Portage Des Sioux, Leslie (and husband Ronnie) Young of Clinton, and Dana (and husband Tim) Trahan of Sour Lake, Texas, her son, Frank Knitting of Farmington, grandchildren, Mechelle Ogborn, Robyn Garcia, Jamie Grier, Marcus Graf, Amy Tatom, Vincent Bloom, Kevin Bloom, and Austin Files, 14 great grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, sisters, Virginia House of Perryville and Sylvia Mayberry of Perryville, her sisters in law, Laura Tatom, Marcia Kennedy, and Linda King, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends may call on Tuesday, November 5 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the Cozean Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or the American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
