PEVELY -- Wanda L. Pruett, 70, of Farmington passed away November 18, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born April 3, 1949, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to the late Clyde H. Caby and Leota M. (Schrock) Caby. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Ramona Caby and a brother, Bruce Caby.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gary Lynn Pruett; sons, Gary Ryan Pruett and wife Julie, and Nathan Lynn Pruett and wife Charlene; five grandchildren, Nick, Alex, Rylie, Brock, and Jaxon; and brother, Brad Caby. She is also survived by special family members William and Caren Black, Paula Caby, and many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
Wanda discovered her love and talent for music at an early age. She participated in church choirs and sang solos. She also sang in gospel quartets and directed a ladies’ singing group. Wanda decided she wanted to teach children to sing as she neared college age. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in music education and taught music for the next 20 years in the Buffalo, High Ridge, Fox, and Central School Districts. She also received a specialist degree in administration and a Master’s Degree in guidance counseling. Wanda was a guidance counselor in the Mehlville School District for almost a decade until her retirement in 2001.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church Herculaneum-Pevely in Pevely, Missouri on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the service time at noon. Pastor Dallas Bear and Pastor Marco Van Raalten will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery near Scopus, Missouri.
