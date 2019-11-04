{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Wanda Pirtle, of Farmington, passed away on November 1, 2019, at the age of 79. Instate Wednesday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Nov 5
Visitation
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Nov 6
Visitation Resumes
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
7:00AM-10:00AM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Nov 6
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
10:00AM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
